Another iconic mural is making it’s way to Hiawatha.
In fact, mural artist Chase Hunter started this week on the west brick wall of the Hiawatha World building at 607 Utah.
Hunter was one of five mural artists who came to Hiawatha last October and created two beautiful murals — one that states Welcome to Hiawatha with specific paintings in each of the letters on the south side of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley (now owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson) on South First Street — and another in downtown Hiawatha on the east side of Dan Lierz’s building at 9th and Oregon where Shelter Insurance and Waddell & Reed are located. The second mural features maple trees and an old steam engine.
The new mural is just getting started, Hunter said, with a vintage paper boy and the year the current Hiawatha World was built — 1925.
“We are going to come back in the fall and finish a lot down this side,” Hunter said, noting that his four buddies that make up their Kansas City mural company are at a mural show in LA and he stayed back to get a few paintings started.
Richard and Pam Tesoriero purchased the World building in the spring from the Brown County Historical Society, who had owned it since 2017 after buying it from NPG — parent company of the Hiawatha World. The newspaper office is still located within the building, along with Blue Byrds Creativity Room and Larry’s Barber Shop.
Richard Tesoriero said his plans all along have been to restore the building to its original glory and he thought that a painting of a an early 20th century paper boy would definitely fit in with his theme. There is another larger mural that will go above that will pay homage to the Hiawatha Daily World.
“We want to do paperboys down the wall — eventually with maybe a dog, and a wagon of papers,” Tesoriero said. “The final design isn’t complete — we are still working on that.”
In this painting, the paperboy is kind of looking up and there is a note at the bottom — “Big things to come.”
Pam Tesoriero added that this is also indicative of there are big things to come — inside and out — on the building. They want to restore the building back to it’s original glory and beyond.
“The idea is to return the front of the building with a new painted sign, that says the Hiawatha Daily World,” he said, noting they are using old photos of the building to base their designs on.
Tesoriero said Hunter was able to come and get a good start, but the target date will be the fall for the whole mural group to come back and complete work on the World building mural.
Additional restoration inside the building will include replacement of windows and a renovation of the old press room in the back of the building along with returning the main front office back to a 1920s decor with exposed original tin ceilings and windows in the front.
“We want it to be more period correct,” he said. “When you are walking down the street and look into the front windows it will look like a 1920s newspaper office.”
The Tesorieros have also restored the old bank building in Robinson and they have commissioned this same mural group to restore a 1919 mural on another building — an old Buick dealership from the early 20th century — in Robinson as well.
“It’s not our building, we just wanted to do more for the community,” he said.
