Parent Project will help parents change destructive adolescent behavior through a 10-week course for parents. This class will give parents tools they can use from the very first session.
Topics covered include strong willed vs. compliant children, adolescent drug and alcohol use, emotional behavior, and love and affection. Due to the subject matter, families with children aged 10 and over are welcome to register.
Parent Project starts Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Hiawatha’s Fisher Center from 5:30-8:30. There is only a $10 materials fee to participate. There will also be a light meal served.
Please contact Heather Murphy with Juvenile Services at (785) 742-3650 ext. 101 to register.
