A day at the ball fields could look a lot more familiar this summer, as Covid-19 protocols seem to be on their way out, and Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper shared her confidence with the city commission Monday night that the department can host a full and safe slate of activities.
Jasper said she has already begun interviewing staff for the pool and other summer help, as she continues to plan for a full roll-out of summer programs and activities. The HPR Director said she has a series of plans in place, dependent upon what level of restrictions are in place once summer activities start. With no mask mandate, Jasper stated that the department will likely adhere to KSHSAA guidelines to ensure safety.
As summer plans ramp up, Jasper’s spring programs are in full swing. She reported that 44 participants joined the March Mania fun run, which was a success and wrapped up just before the rain started. Jasper also shared a pair of upcoming events, as the Hot Shot Shamrock competition will be a mixed three-point and free throw challenge, and Sprucin’ Up for Spring will be a public service day, giving citizens the opportunity to help get Hiawatha’s public parks ready for the upcoming warm season.
