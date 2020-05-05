The Hiawatha City Commission addressed summer recreation at Monday night's regular meeting.
Stacy Jasper, Hiawatha’s Director of Parks and Recreation, spoke to the commission on Monday, and was approved to begin circulating the city’s plan for opening recreation facilities and beginning summer programs. Jasper did warn that the plans are merely tentative and meant to give an outline, but that the fluidity of the situation has not changed and that alterations could happen at any time.
The first phase of re-opening is planned for May 19. Jasper said that at the point, the City plans to open parks, playgrounds, ball fields and batting cages to the public. That said, Jasper noted that the city has no intention of allowing sports teams to begin practices at this time. Gatherings at this point should be held to 30 or less.
The next phase will begin on June 1. At this point, Jasper plans to open the Fisher Center to gatherings under the generally-allowed number of 50. Sports teams will also be allowed to begin practicing on this date should no further delays arise.
On June 15, Jasper hopes to allow games at Bruning and Noble Parks, and also to open the Hiawatha Aquatic Park.
Mayor Collins noted that the commission would like to wait until the next meeting to formally agree to the schedule, but ceded that allowing leagues and teams a preview of the schedule would be fine in order to allow them time to plan.
