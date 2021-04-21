As warmer weather approaches the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department is releasing information for some summer activities, notably the Hiawatha Aquatic Park.
The pool’s season has been set to begin on May 29, with hours set from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, with occasional early closings for water aerobics. Special events like Monday 2-4-1, water aerobics, Theme Thursdays, lap swimming, Father’s Day at the HAP, Fireworks over the HAP, Dive-In Movie, Christmas in July, National Night Out and Back 2 School Carnival have also been scheduled.
Also announced are the pool’s Early Bird Pass Specials, starting at $45 for a single season pass, up to $75 for a family of 4 with a $5 additional charge for additional members. Passes must be purchased by the end of April to receive the Early Bird price. A $50 deposit is required
HPR will also host American Red Cross Swim Lessons, with two sessions running from June 14th to June 24th or July 12th to July 22nd. There are two time slots for each session, at 9:30 or 10:15, and participants must be at least 3 years old to join in. Registration is $35 per session, and must be completed by June 4th.
HPR is also hosting Water Aerobics, which will be taught by trained staff on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:15 to 7 and Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7:45 to 8:30. The cost is $30 per month from June through August, $75 for the whole season, or $5 per class. Early Bird passes are available through the end of April, with $5 per month or $15 per season pass in savings.
The Parks and Rec Department is also preparing for a Coed Softball League that will run from June 6th through the end of July. Team captains must be 18 or older, and players must be 16 years old and up. Games will be played on Sunday evenings at Bruning Park. Registration is $100 per team, and only ASA bats and balls will be allowed. The deadline to register is May 28th.
A Youth Basketball Camp is also on tap for the summer, from July 12-14th. The camp costs $25 per participant. Players heading into kindergarten in 2021-2022 will be scheduled from 1 to 1:45, with first graders playing from 1:45 to 2:30, 2nd and 3rd grades scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 and 4th through 6th grades slated for 3:30 to 5. Past and present Hiawatha High School Red Hawk players and coaches will provide instruction, as young ball players will cover ball handling, passing, shooting, defensive and offensive techniques and strategies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.