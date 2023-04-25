The busy months of summer are quickly approaching, and for the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department, that means gearing up for plenty of outdoor activities all over town.
Currently in full swing is the adults-only Pick-Up Pickle Ball night, running on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from March through July at the Fisher Center. Equipment is provided, with friendly competition at the popular game that is sweeping the country.
Registration for tee-ball programs is underway, with the girls and boys tee-ball league registrations already due as of Tuesday. The league is for players going in to kindergarten, or current kindergarteners and 1st graders. Games will be played on Wednesday evenings at Bruning Field, from May 31st to June 28th. HPR is also hosting a Parent and Player Tee-Ball Camp on June 3rd and 10th, for all pre-school children age 3 to 5. The camp will take place on both days, at Bruning Field, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with registration forms available at the Fisher Center and due by May 31st. The cost for the camp is $15 per player. Kids will learn the basics of hitting, fielding and base-running, using soft foam bats and balls. Participants are urged to bring their own glove.
Eary Bird Season Passes for the 2023 season of the Hiawatha Aquatic Park are on sale until Friday for Seniors 55 and up, single and family passes, as well as lap swim, pass cards and water aerobics. To benefit from the discounted rates, visit the Fisher Center prior to noon Friday, April 28th.
Special events are also highlighting the HAP season, with the popular Water Aerobics, taught by trained HPR staff on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:15 to 7, and Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7:35 to 8:30. The cost is $30 per month for June, July and August, or $75 for the entire season. For anyone who wants to try it out before committing, a $5 pass is available for a single class.
Registration opened earlier this month for American Red Cross Swimming Lessons, for children at least 3 years old and up. There will be two two-week sessions, with two timeslots to choose from. The first will run from Monday through Thursday, June 12th through the 15th and 19th through the 22nd, and the following will be July 10th through the 13th and 17th through the 20th, with classes running from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. or 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. The cost is $35 for the 2-week course, and youth and adult private lessons are also available dependent on staff scheduling at a cost of $70 for 4 days of 40 minute sessions.
HPR is also advertising rates for the 2023 season for pool parties for birthdays, family reunions, church groups business get-togethers or organization parties. A rental fee of $180 and a $50 deposit is required, along with a signed procedures and requirements contract, and facility rental options are from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. any night, or from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday mornings. Reservations are already open and dates fill up fast, so all groups are urged to contact the Fisher Center at (785) 742-7176 as early as possible to ensure availability.
