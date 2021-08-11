The Hiawatha School Board heard more concerns from patrons at Monday night's regular meeting and while some offered the same rhetoric as last month's meeting, a few brought new perspectives to concerns over the Critical Race Theory and the district's newly implemented Diversity Council.
Several district patrons spoke during the Public Comment section toward the beginning of the meeting. Prior to this time, Board President Tom Simmer reminded each person was allowed 2 minutes speaking time and the board would not respond to questions. He also stated that due to time constraints and the number of people who were prepared to speak, they would allow only two people to speak for each side - those who were either against the Diversity Council and those who were for it. A few speakers had their own agenda items to pursue.
Several months ago the board discussed the addition of a Diversity Council to the district. The purpose of the Council is to ensure the district is being inclusive to students of all gender, ethnic groups, sexual orientation, poverty level, home situation and so on. Some district patrons have interpreted that the formation of such a council would be bringing the Critical Race Theory to the district to be taught as part of the curriculum.
Last month, Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued a statement that this was not true. He stated "We want to be clear in stating that USD 415 schools do not teach critical race theory. Hiawatha Schools rightfully strive to ensure the best education and learning experience for all students so they may be successful in an increasingly diverse future. Acknowledging and embracing the diversity of our own students does not equate to the teaching of critical race theory."
Despite this statement as part of Moser's overall message that is available to read on the district's website, social media and in the July 23 Hiawatha World and website at www.hiawathaworldonline.com, the conversation - and controversy - continues and the district is being accused of promoting Critical Race Theory due to the formation of the Diversity Council.
Following a series of comments from the public, Hiawatha resident Mike Kelly approached the board table as an actual agenda item with a different perspective on Critical Race Theory. Due to this request, he was allowed 10 minutes to speak.
Kelly, who has been an instructor at Highland Community College, told the board he is currently working on a master's degree in history. As part of his instruction, much of his extensive research has been on the Critical Race Theory. He referenced many opinions printed as Letters to the Editor in the Hiawatha World and said he felt that many people were misunderstanding what the Critical Race Theory actually was.
He said Critical Race Theory first came into the conversation around 40 years ago as a theory on the "practice of integrating racism into the roles of society." He explained that CRT is a way to look at the laws and society and how racism has played a part in structuring each of those throughout history.
Kelly said the theory isn't saying that "everybody is a bunch of racists," but rather it's a belief and a way of understanding role of racism in history. He also noted that the district had made a statement that CRT was not being taught in Hiawatha schools and doubted that any K-12 school was teaching it. He had previously held a bachelors and said it wasn't until his masters studies began that he began to hear of CRT through that instruction about a year ago when his research began.
"Why are we arguing about this?" he questioned, noting how it troubled him that the topic had become so controversial.
Kelly continued to say that we do not live in a perfect world and how can we tell our children that racism doesn't exist - even in Hiawatha?
"Do we tell them everything is perfect, that there is no racism in Hiawatha, or do we tell them that sometimes the world is not great?" he said.
It's when the world is broken - as it is now - that we struggle as a people to learn and overcome those challenges rather than hiding the truth, Kelly continued, thanking the board for bringing the Diversity Council to the district.
"We need a system like that in place," he said. "We need someone to look out for those different things."
Kelly said the Diversity Council will help the district "keep track of the blind spots we have," and bring to light areas of need that will help students who have all kinds of diversity in their lives.
Prior to Kelly speaking, there were several other comments from members of the public.
Virgil Hallauer, who has been insistent that he interprets the addition of a Diversity Council to be representing Critical Race Theory and has also actively protested this at the board office and other areas around town, was the first speaker. However, after stating he disagreed with the speaking time limits he said he would give his time to another speaker.
Jerry Aller came forward and told board members that he represented Brown County Home Guard and was a farmer. He said he paid $9,000 in taxes to the district and objected to no open meetings during the main period of the COVID pandemic. During that time meetings were held at the middle school and available to watch on Zoom or Youtube. Aller said this allowed for no public speaking and he objected that he was not allowed adequate time to speak beyond 2 minutes, when he had previously requested to be placed on the agenda. He also accused the board of not offering enough transparency and became visibly angry toward board members when he was told his 2 minutes were up.
Shayna Leahy, a Hiawatha resident and music instructor at Highland Community college represented Brown County United with her comments. She offered comments of appreciation to the board for bringing the Diversity Council to the schools. She said she was raised in rural South Dakota with a "color-blind" mentality and it has been since she has lived in Hiawatha and raising her own children that she has become aware of how important it is to recognize the differences in everyone and where they come from. She said being "color-blind" left her unable to recognize those desperate experiences some people may have had.
"We don't all come from the same place and it's important that all voices be heard," she said.
Stuart Aller came forward and said he felt the board was introducing "divisive ideology." Aller charged that a member of the Diversity Council approached his wife at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park and "verbally assaulted her" telling her that her husband was crazy. He also provided print-outs he passed to the board and implicated a student for posting derogatory comments toward the board, but noted he could not discuss it during open session. He also became tense with the board when reminded his 2 minutes were up.
Leah McPeak, also representing Brown County United, read a letter from a friend who was black and had graduated from the Hiawatha school district. The letter-writer mentioned that not all opportunities were granted equally to minorities in the district and the person has daily struggles because of that. McPeak noted that the letter-writer did not feel comfortable to bring her story directly to the board.
Another comment came from Jeanette Aller, who objected to a member of district faculty approaching her daughter-in-law at the pool to make a comment about her son, Stuart.
Kim Backer represented the Brown County Liberty Alliance and said she was glad to hear that the district had made a statement to say Critical Race Theory was not being taught, although she worried that the ideology would be present in the minds of many of the teachers.
The board members did not reply to any of the speakers other than to say thank you. However at previous board meetings it has been stated the Diversity Council will be giving a presentation this fall.
