A Hiawatha woman has identified an old photo that was recently found on Ebay as the Robinson High School graduating Class of 1950.
Patty Shear Bruning happened to graduate in that same class and when she recently saw a photo printed in the Hiawatha World recognized it and wanted to share the names. She said it was taken either the fall of 1949 or the spring of 1950.
The photo came from a friend of Charles Baird of Hiawatha. His friend had recently sent him three photos he found for sale on Ebay as from Hiawatha and was curious if any of the Hiawatha World readers would recognize anyone in the photos.
The photos included what appeared to be a high school class and a musical emblem on one boy's sweater showed RHS - leading Baird to believe it was either the high school of Reserve or Robinson back in the day.
Bruning said she recognized many people in the photo, but as that was 70 years ago, she pulled out her annual - or yearbook - to help identify some people. She was able to ID all but a few.
"It did put me to thinking," said Bruning, who graduated as Patty Shear and attended all her school years in Robinson schools. "I hope the names are all spelled right. There are a few I just could not think of."
Bruning is pictured in the back row, fourth from left.
The following is the identification of the photo from Patty Bruning, with a few missing:
Top row (l-r): John Casselle, unknown female student, Richard Rockey, Patty Shear (Bruning), Elden BeDunnah, Myrieto Mosier, Donald Hird, unknown male student.
Middle row (l-r): unknown female student, Bobby Austin, Mary Ann Felts, two teachers - Mrs. Gorskey and Miss Browning, Joan Bruning, David Gladhart, Mildred Wetzel.
Front (l-r): Dale Kreiensieck, Phyllis Lippe, Loran Edge, Joan Frost, John Olten, June Olten, Harry Graves, Patricia Dittemore.
Another photo was a young boy with a train set and the other was a Hiawatha basketball team and Baird recognized Ray Weide, the coach. Weide was the school counselor when Baird attended Hiawatha High School from 1965-68.
If anyone has any additional information on these photos, please email the Hiawatha World at joeymay@npgco.com or contact Charlie Baird.
