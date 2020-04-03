A pavement marking project on U.S. 75, from mile marker 188 to mile marker 229, through Jackson, Brown and Nemaha counties, is expected to begin Tuesday, April 7, just south of Holton moving north, weather permitting.
The project will consist of removing deteriorating or existing pavement markings and replacing them with new pavement markings. Work will occur during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in mid-August.
Traffic will be controlled using signage, traffic cones, digital boards and a flagging operation. Brief traffic delays should be expected.
Twin Traffic Marking Corp. of Kansas City is the contractor on the $778,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.
