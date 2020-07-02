The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Police Chief John Defore brought several requests for the Police Department that were approved by the group.
Defore requested approval to hire a new officer, to give a performance-based raise to Officer Dustin Winters and to solicit applications for a School Resource Officer.
Defore also spoke to the commission about a donation received from local resident Jere Bruning. Chief Defore said that the department has wanted to put up security cameras at Bruning and Noble Parks, which would cost roughly $5,000. The Chief thanked Bruning, who was in attendance, for his generous gift and said that the donation would put a serious dent in getting the cameras into place and helping to protect the city’s youth and property.
Matt Curless was present to discuss zoning at his home. The commission voted to re-zone the property years ago and the original agreement was to list the property as A-1, which allows livestock, but instead it passed through as R-1. Curless says he just wants to put a couple cows on the property, and would like to see the commission correct the zoning. City Attorney Andy Delaney said that it would have to start with a recommendation from the Planning Commission, which is where they will begin the process.
Sherry Feighner addressed the commission regarding concrete at the edge of the alley behind her house, which is the only access to her garage. Feighner said the concrete is torn up and asked if the city could address the issue, which is at 211 Miami St. Mayor Bill Collins said he would look at the problem and see if there is something the city can address.
The commission voted to approve a resolution for a violation of the Environmental Code at 310 Hiawatha. The resolution gives the property owner 10 days to abate the issue before the problem is then handled by the City. The group also voted to approve an ordinance dealing with political election signs, which amends a previous ordinance. The ordinance states that political signs can be no taller than 36 inches if placed in the right of way — which should fit any signs that have been placed so far — and also marks Sept. 30 for the first day signs may be placed for the general election.
The commission approved a request to solicit bids for chip and seal, as well as the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $165.66 and a payment to the Morrill Public Library in the amount of $45,047.72.
