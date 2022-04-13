The Sunflower Pedalers are kicking off the season with a special event and a ride next Monday.
The Pedalers will start riding on Monday evenings again and are starting on Monday the 18th at 6 p.m. with a ride around Hiawatha - starting at the Fisher Center - for 45 minutes to an hour.
The Pedalers are also teaming up with the Hiawatha Lions Club for a Bicycle Rally from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7 at the Hiawatha Elementary School.
Pedalers and the Lions have an obstacle course planned, will help people get their bikes ready for summer and will review rules for safe biking.
