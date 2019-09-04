Pederson Seed of Hiawatha was chosen as the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Member of the Month for September.
The honor was bestowed on Wednesday when HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer presented Andy and Wendy Pederson with their Member of the Month sign.
Pederson Seed was chosen by other Chamber members in an online nomination and voting process.
Some of the comments on Pederson Seed's nomination included:
“When the storm damaged the Brown County Humane Society's storage shed housing shoes for their fundraiser, Pederson Seed and Services stepped up to offer a warehouse to dry out and store the shoes. Andy and Wendy are always very supportive of school and community events.”
Wendy and Andy Pederson are very appreciative of the award and want to thank those who nominated them.
“Pederson Seed and Services is committed to pursuing innovations that make agriculture easier and more profitable for growers,” say Andy and Wendy Pederson, owners.
In keeping with their commitment to customer service, the company has a fleet of tenders to support the grower’s seed delivery needs. They can deliver the seeds straight to the planter in the field immediately before a grower sows them. Their goal is maximum profitability for the grower.
Their service area is predominantly Brown County, but they also do work in Nemaha, Doniphan and Richardson County, Neb.
“This is a purely service business,” Andy said. “We customize things for the grower as much as possible.
