The People’s Choice award at the Lions Club annual Cruise Night last Thursday went to Jere Bruning.
Bruning was one of around 20 participants for the Cruise Night and car show, sponsored by the Hiawatha Lions, and entered an El Camino.
Lions Club member John Wright, who organized the event, said they raised $500 from the event — which not only included the car show and cruise night but also a cookout around the courthouse square. He said money raised from the event — which was the third annual — goes back into the Hiawatha community through the various projects of the Lions including the eyeglasses assistance program and the improvements to the playground at the Hiawatha City Lake.
