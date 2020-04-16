To my fellow Veterans, First Responders, and Citizens as we move through a Biblical time in our planet’s history, we need to stay strong and diligent. Our country & Citizens counted on us when in uniform and now as Veterans and First Responders we must protect all those in need. May God Bless you and your families.
I wrote this prayer for all and I call it the “Peoples Prayer.”
”Oh God bless our land with honorable industry, medical research and sound learning to protect all on earth. Bless our leaders, doctors and first responders. Save us from violence, discord and confusion to Defend our liberties. Instill us with the spirit of wisdom of those to whom we entrust the authority of government, that there may be peace and true justice at home. May there be obedience to Your law among the nations of the earth. In times of prosperity fill our hearts with thankfulness and in days of trouble let not our trust in You fail. AMEN”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.