Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Thea, the cutest little cat ever. She is good with dogs, LOVES kids, and is shy around the cats.
She is housebroke and knows how to sit. She weighs 34 pounds. Her eyes are seriously almost black.
Meet Amigo! He is a 2 yr old Husky mix male. He has gorgeous eyes and is a happy boy. He is OK with cats and kids but dog selective.
Cronos is 2 yrs old. Good with cats and dogs. A total sweetheart but shy at first with new people. This fella keeps a spotless kennel and walks well on a leash.
He is neutered, UTD on vaccinations, is HW tested and microchipped, his adoption fee is $140.
Meet Kingston, a 5-6 mon old black lab mix boy! He is absolutely stunning and is such a happy boy. This guy will be vetted soon and will be looking for his home.
Meet Corbin, a 30 lb., 3-4 month old black lab pup. He is the cutest boy with wavy hair and is so sweet. He will be vetted soon and ready for his home. These pics don’t do him justice, his hair, he is gorgeous.
Meet Adrian! This fella will be vetted and available for adoption soon. He is good with kids, cats and other dogs, stay tuned for more information.
Coconut is the sweetest girl and still waiting for her people to come and discover that. She is spayed, UTD on vaccinations, is hw tested and microchipped, her adoption fee is $140.
