Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
This fella is a 1 1/2 year old Boston Terrier. He loves to play ball, is good with kids and cats and we will be dog testing him soon. He will be vetted soon and ready for his home. Adoption fee is $250.
Hazel is a beautiful 5 month old Boxer mix female. She came in really skinny and shy but is the sweetest girl and is very treat motivated. She is scared of cats and will be dog tested soon! She will be vetted soon and ready for her family! Adoption fee is $165 for this beautiful girl.
Samantha and Gunner were on the run together and brought in by a couple Good Samaritans. Samantha is HW positive and starts treatment this week. Gunner needs ACL surgery on both back knees. They will be ready for adoption as soon as their treatments are completed.
PUPPIES!!! We currently have 15 puppies yet that are available for adoption! Some of these pups have been at the shelter for a couple months already and need a home.
Toto - female terrier mix. 3 months old. $185
Mesa - female Beagle mix. 12 wks old. $165
Ridge - male Beagle mix. 12 wks old. $165
Rio - male Beagle mix. 12 wks old. $165
Slate - male Beagle mix. 12 wks old. $165
Henry - male Lab mix. 5 months old. $165
Peggy is still looking for her home! Peggy has lost a leg and an eye, but is seriously the best kitty. In the meantime, she’s a foster mama to these lil kittens! Lots of cats and kittens available.
