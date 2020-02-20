Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
These 3 sisters have stolen our hearts. They came into the shelter together, soooo scared and not trusting anyone. Matilda (with collar) is a total sweetheart and the shyest of the 3. Imogene is the other tan one and has the most beautiful eyes! And last but not least is Josephine, the b&w one! She is the most vocal, loves food, the friendliest and so happy. They are about 1.5 yrs old and are looking for their forever homes. These three are all available and looking! Their adoption fee is $99 each, they are spayed, UTD on vaccinations, are hw tested and microchipped.
Yathzee is a beautiful, goofy 1 yr old boy... we are calling him a Border Collie/Great Dane mix. He is good with cats and dogs. He is very, very treat and food motivated (he came in very skinny). He is good with kids just would knock small children down. He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, Micro chipped and heartworm tested. His adoption fee is $140
Meet Rubble! He came into the shelter with his brother Ryder. He appears to be a terrier mix and possibly Chihuahua. He is 8 to 9 months old, does well with other dogs, cats, and kids. He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. His adoption fee is $165. This fellow would make a great companion.
Meet Ryder! He is a 8-9 month old terrier mix, possibly has chihuahua in him. He does good with other dogs, cats and kids! He came in with his brother Rubble. Ryder is neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped, his adoption fee us $165.
Ella is a one year old female husky mix. She is good with other dogs, cats and absolutely loves kids! She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, heartworm tested and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is $140. Ella knows how to sit and shake.
Charlie is a 2.5 yrs, 75 lbs. Shepherd mix girl. Good with kids but she is energetic. Good with dogs with a proper introduction. Good with cats. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, micro chipped and heartworm tested. Her adoption fee is $140.
