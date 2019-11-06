Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Emerald and Diamond, Great Dane mix sibling sisters, are available. These girls are 6 months old and very bonded so we’d sure like to find them a home together. They have been spayed, are UTD on vaccinations and microchipped. Their adoption fee for the both is $300.
Harmony and Grace, mother/daughter are newbies and will be vetted very soon! Harmony (mom) is 3 years old and Grace (daughter) is 4 months old, they are Husky/Malamute mixes.
They are very shy but super sweet.. mama, laying down, has blue blue eyes, and Grace, daughter, standing, has 1 blue/ 1 brown eye.
Sneak peak at another newbie, meet Theo. More info to come on this stunning boy......He does know sit, down and shake!!!
Meet Happy!!! He is the happiest dog probably to enter BCHS! He loves people, and is good with dogs and cats. This fella is a keeper, hurry so his shelter stay is a short one.
Meet Piper, a beautiful 1.5 yr female! She has the most beautiful brown eyes and is high energy yet so sweet! She is good with cats and kids. We will dog test her soon! She is ready to get out of the shelter and into your home!
Maverick has the kindest eyes! He’s good with kids and we will dog test him soon. Stay tuned for more details on this rottie/hound mix!
Meet Gecko an adorable, sweet lil boy! He’s young.. look at the heart in his nose. He will be vetted and ready for a home soon.
This fella, American Bulldog Winston, is on his way back to the shelter after visiting the vet and just found out he is Heart Worm positive. This guy is only a little over a year and already has to endure the necessary, yet dangerous and expensive treatment before he can be adopted. Get your apps in soon!
Lady’s time was up at a local city pound, but this beautiful gal was worth saving. She is a female pit mix, weighing 49 pounds. She is dog selective, and 1.5 yrs old.
