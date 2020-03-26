Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Magic (male) and Moana (female) - these two lil cuties will be vetted and ready to go soon!!!
A lil sneak peek of a newbie, Trooper! He will be vetted soon! He is the SWEETEST boy ever, keeps a spotless kennel, and loooves to sleep on his bed! We will dog & cat test him soon..stay tuned for more info.
Meet Mox, the CUTEST Heeler/American Bulldog pup! ?? He is a 4 month old boy weighing 24 lbs. He loooves kids and is good with dogs and cats. Adoption fee is $165. He is neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped!
Haley is a 4 to 5 month old Australian cattle dog mix. She is a little scared entering the shelter, but hopefully will come around soon. She will be spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is $165.
Sierra is a 4-5 month old Australian cattle dog mix female. She has a little scared at the shelter but hopefully will come around soon. She will be spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchip. Her adoption fee will be $165.
Kit is a 4-5 month old Australian cattle dog mix girl. She was pretty scared entry the shelter and hopefully will come around soon. She will be spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is $165.
Sawyer is a 4 to 5 month old Australian cattle dog/healer puppy. He is pretty scared coming into the shelter.
He will be neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped before leaving the shelter. His adoption fee is $165.
Demi, a gorgeous brown eyed girl.. she is good with dogs and loves ppl! She is around a yr old. Possible Catahoula or Plott Hound mix. This girl is so very sweet. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, is heartworm tested, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is $140.
Meet Mesa, a 9 mon old girl.. she was returned due to allergies.. she looooves kids, is housebroke, loves to play ball, & knows “sit”. Adoption fee $140, she is spayed, UTD on vaccinations, hw tested and microchipped.
