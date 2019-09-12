Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Mastiff/Mountain Cur/Black Lab mix — Louie, Mowgli, Baloo (boys) and Kaa, Winifred, Raksha (girls). These kids are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped and ready to go home — adoption fee is $165. Please help us help these cuties find a home before they get too big and unwanted.
Navy and Saylor are looking for a home, they are a little shy but oh so cute!
The vet thinks they are litter mates but may have different dads. They are approximately 5 months old.
Navy (male) is possibly a great Dane mix, and Saylor (female) is possibly an Aussie mix.
Meet King, a STUNNING 8 month old Pit mix male! He is the sweetest boy ever! He will be vetted and ready for his forever home soon! We will dog and cat test him soon too!! Just look at his beautiful eyes!!!
This gorgeous, happy go lucky boy is Hunter!! He is a 2 yr old pointer mix who smiles all the time! He is good with kids and dogs! Come meet this guy and fall in love!!
Meet Thor, the cutest lil Boxer mix pup! He is 10 weeks old, loves to play, & is ready for his forever home! Adoption fee is $165
And here is Milkshake! This fella has been waiting and waiting, come see him, he is a doll!!!
Samson! This sweet boy has sat at the shelter way too long.. He is definitely a fav at the shelter! He is 4 yrs old, LOVES peanut butter, gets along with dogs, & loves kids! His adoption fee is $50!
Whiskey has a BIG personality and has been at the shelter for much to long. He was found out in the county, left to fend for himself, when a Good Samaritan come along and got him to safety. He is a lover! Sadly his breed just causes stumbling blocks for this guy. His adoption fee is only $50
