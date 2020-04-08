Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption, by appointment only at this time during the coronavirus pandemic. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Lexi, a GORGEOUS, 2 yr. old Longhair female kitty with the most beautiful eyes! She was rescued by a Good Samaritan that found her on the road — she had been hit by a car and both of her hips were broken. She has been recovering here at BCHS and recently was given a clean bill of health. She is now ready for a forever home! We are asking that she not go to a home with small kids due to her previous injuries. Her adoption fee is $60.
Mitzy is a cute lil gal who just had two puppies. They have both found homes so now it’s her turn! She will be spayed, UTD on vaccinations, is hw tested and microchipped. Misty’s adoption fee is $165
This beefy pitty boy is Titan! He is Myah’s bro! He is good w/ dogs, cats, & kiddos. He weighs 38 lbs and is approximately 6 months old.. He will be neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is $165.
Myah is approximately 6 months old and just the sweetest pitty girl ever! ?? She will be spayed, UTD on vaccinations, and microchipped, her adoption fee is $165. She is good w/ dogs, kids, & cats.
Tripp is about a one-year-old border collie heeler mix. He is good with dogs and cats he is so so sweet but is shy. He is coming around better and better every day. Trip is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, heartworm tested and micro chipped. His adoption fee is $140. Please check this fella out, he is so sweet and worth it.
Josephine came into the shelter as a stray, she came in with two other siblings. We are guessing them to be terrier mixes. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, heartworm tested and microchip. She is very very sweet and loves her treats. Her adoption fee is $99.
Matilda came in with two other siblings, they were very scared. She is doing so much better since being at the shelter. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, heartworm tested, and micro chipped. She is very very sweet and loves treats. Her adoption fee will be $99.
Charlie is a 2.5 yrs, 75 lbs. Shepherd mix girl. Good with kids but she is energetic. Good with dogs with a proper introduction. Good with cats. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, micro chipped and heartworm tested. Her adoption fee is $140.
Trooper loves to snuggle. He is ok with cats but is dog selective. He is good with kids, and is very sweet. Trooper is 5 years old and really needs a chance at a home. He is neutered, UTD on vaccinations, hw tested and microchipped. His adoption fee is $140.
Yathzee is a beautiful, goofy 1 yr old boy... we are calling him a Border Collie mix. He is good with cats and dogs. He is very, very treat and food motivated (he came in very skinny). He is currently in a foster home and doing great, they have toddlers and he does great with with them. He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, Micro chipped and heartworm tested. His adoption fee is $140.
Mike is a gorgeous husky mix male. He is good with cats and dogs. Mike is approximate one-year-old, is neutered, is up-to-date on vaccinations, is heartworm tested, and micro chipped. Mike’s adoption fee is only $65.
