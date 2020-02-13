Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Cronos has been at the shelter waiting for awhile. He gets along with most dogs but it would be best to bring your furry. He is partally sponsored, making his adoption fee only $65. Cronos is neutered, UTD on vaccinations is hw tested and microchipped.
Hunter has been waiting a long while for a home. This fella is a perfect size, medium, does well with other dogs and adores people! Hunter has been neutered, is UTD on vaccinations, he tested and is microchipped. He has been mostly sponsored making his adoption fee only $50.
Thea, white and black, is about 1-2 years old, and Capri, brindle, is a little under a year old. These two sweet girls are needing your help! They are both sweet, full of energy and would be great companions!
Meet Walter! This sweet lil fella is a 5 yr old Jack Russell Terrier mix. Sadly Walter tested positive for Heartworms upon entering the shelter. The sad thing is that this disease could have been prevented. Once thru the treatment, about 6 weeks, this little guy will be looking for his home!!!
Toffee, Peanut Butter and Fudge really want a home. These sweet, well ok, ornery, puppies are litter mates and are sadly growing up at the shelter.
After sitting, waiting, and waiting, and no one came to see her, this girl got to leave the shelter and is now happy and content in foster care. Miss Camila is ready and waiting for her person to “pick” her.
Samantha is a 4 year old red Doberman mix. She came into the shelter being heartworm positive. She has undergone the treatment and is now ready to go to her home. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee currently is partially sponsored making it only $20
Lady, female pit mix, weighs 49 pounds. She can be dog selective. She is approximately 1 yr old. She was out of time at a city pound. This gal is a beauty and deserves a home. She is spayed, heartworm tested, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is only $50.
Meet Happy! He is seriously one of the nicest dogs we have had in a shelter. He is most likely a lab mix, he is neutered, heartworm tested, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchip. He loves people and does great with other dogs and cats. His adoption fee is only $50.
