Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Tico, Scooter and Bandit are available and looking!
Spooky Discount on these dogs/pups!! Adoption price is $125! That’s a $20 discount on adults and $40 discount on pups. Cats are a $10 discount! Take advantage of this SpOoKy SpEcIaL for the month of October!!!!! This discount applies to the available pets listed below!
Mike, one year old husky mix
Navy, 6 month old lab/Dane mix
Raksha , 5 month old Mastiff mix
Baloo, 5 month old Mastiff mix
Kaa, 5 month old Mastiff mix
Mowgli, 5 month old Mastiff mix
King, one year old male
