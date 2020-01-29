Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Roadie — A female, 2 year old, Dachshund mix. She is ok with cats but not great with small dogs and small kids. Roadie is house/crate trained, she will be spayed, UTD on vaccinations, microchipped. She is not a barker and is very sweet once she trusts you. Her adoption fee is $225.
Meet Marsha aka Spot — she is good with kids and dogs. She is the sweetest girl ever and has such gentle eyes. She is 1-2 yrs old and is ready for her forever home
Meet Winter (female) and Balto (male). They are gorgeous 4-5 month old Aussie mixes, they will be spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped, each adoption fee is $200.
Just a little puppy cuteness for your enjoyment — if your looking for pup, come see us, or you can check them out on Petfinder, use zip code 66434. All of our available dogs/puppies are listed.
Meet Deacon and Selene. Deacon is a Male, very shy, about 1 yr old. Selene is a Female, also fairly shy, but sweet, about 6 months old. If your looking to add some sweetness to your house, here you go.
Meet Dinah, Elsa (females) and Harlem (male). These kitties are scared but so sweet. Elsa has a little bit of white on her chest, otherwise they’re all pure black. These three pretties are 4-5 months old and are looking for a home.
