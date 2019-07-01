An Andover man was killed in a small plane crash Friday afternoon between Mallard Road and US Highway 73 just off of 260th Street.
Sheriff John Merchant confirmed that a small plane went down in a cornfield just north of 260th about 5:15 p.m. Merchant said that the Federal Aviation Administration and Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene along with local emergency responders and would be handling the investigation.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred near the Hiawatha Airport - 1/2 mile east of U73 and 1/2 mile north of 260th at 5:16 p.m. Bruce L. Lutz, 67, of Andover was flying a 1975 Beech Aircraft south near the airport, preparing to land when for some unknown reason it crashed.
No other information about the accident was available as the investigation is ongoing.
