A 24-year-old Cummings man escaped injury when the plane he was flying failed to take off successfully and crashed in a field at the Hiawatha Municipal Airport on Monday.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Colton J. Callaway was driving a 1997 AT-502B airplane at 3:25 p.m. Monday, taking off northbound from the airport, located 1/2 mile north of Hiawatha just south of 260th Street on US 73 Highway, when it failed to take off successfully and crashed sitting upright in a field just north of the runway.
According to the KHP report, Callaway was not injured.
