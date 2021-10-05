Although spooky season is just getting underway, many folks around Hiawatha are already thinking about Thanksgiving.
Planning is underway for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, set for Thursday, Nov. 15 at the First Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at the church from noon to 1 p.m. and delivery service begins at 11 a.m.
This has been a tradition for several decades and the FBC, along with the Melster Family, will be sponsoring this great event again this year.
The group is asking for financial contributions and volunteers to make the event a success. Financial contributions directly fund the dinner and any remaining funds go directly back to the community for Christmas food baskets, Brown County Food Bank and Karla's Diaper closet, to name a few. The financial goal is to raise $4,500 for this event.
Again this year, organizers are not accepting home cooked items due to concerns for food and guest safety. All cooked food items will be prepared either on site or at another licensed food facility.
All financial contributions can be mailed or delivered to First Baptist Church at 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. To volunteer, sign up for a meal or give financial support, visit FBC's Website at www.fbchiawatha.org.
For any other inquiries or to sign up, contact FBC at 742-3423 or email at admin@fbchiawatha.org.
