Plans are under way for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Organizers wanted to get the word out that there will be Community Thanksgiving Dinner this year, however it will not be a dine in meal at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha this year.
Plans are being made for meal boxes to be picked up or delivered. More details will be available as the event draws nearer.
(0) comments
