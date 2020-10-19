Authorities apprehended a suspect who was considered "armed and dangerous" after help from the local law enforcement and community members.
On Monday, Sheriff John Merchant issued a statement that he appreciated everyone who assisted in the apprehension of a recently wanted suspect in Jackson County Jackson County over the weekend. Phillip Doerr, 26, is also facing charges in Brown County.
Sheriff Merchant posted the information on Friday and by Saturday he was in custody.
"I received information from many sources and our deputies tracked down a number of leads," he said. "Our deputies were able to share this vital information with Jackson County and they were able to arrest Phillip Doerr 26, Horton, without incident. Through community and law enforcement partnerships, we can achieve a great deal."
A criminal investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office was launched on Thursday, based on an incident near Sabetha at ALL STAR truck stop. Merchant said his office will be forwarding charges to the county attorney later in the week at the conclusion of their investigation. Doerr is being held in the Jackson County Jail on drug and firearm charges as well as a Topeka parole warrant.
On Oct. 15, dispatch received reports of a female who had fled to the ALL-STAR truck stop near Sabetha after reportedly being held against her will by a male suspect. Officers from Sabetha PD, Sac and Fox, Kansas Highway Patrol, Brown County, Nemaha County, Wildlife and Parks and other law enforcement entities responded and assisted in the investigation. After the female victim was able to request help, Doerr fled in a 2004 Gray Mitsubishi Eclipse and eluded officers. The vehicle was later recovered in Nemaha County. Doerr was considered armed and dangerous with ties to several local communities.
