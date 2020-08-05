The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group heard and approved several requests from Police Chief John Defore.
First on the agenda was a change to the vehicle pursuits policy. Defore explained that the updated policy would restrict the causes for a vehicle pursuit in order to further protect the public. Defore was also approved in requests to update the job description of the School Resource Officer, as well as to hire a Police Officer 1.
The commission recognized City Treasurer Pam Tesoriero, who has trained her replacement and is leaving her appointed position. Mayor Bill Collins praised Tesoriero’s work with the city, and thanked her for the time and effort she has given to the community.
Water Department Superintendent Brad Scott informed the commission that engineering reports are back on the water tower, and that cement work will be needed but the problems should not cause any long term instability and will be remedied by the suggested repairs. Scott requested and was approved to go out for bid for repairs. The water department was also approved to enter into an agreement with Mueller Systems and make an annual payment for mobile transceiver maintenance in the amount of $1,747.20, as well as to authorize future payments for the necessary salt used at the Water Treatment Plant.
The commission approved a resolution finding violation of the Environmental Code regarding a trailer at 911 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. With the approval, the City will abate the violations and assess the costs to the property owner.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $110.63, a payment to Kansas Salt, LLC in amount of $5,407.92, and a payment to Olsonn for sanitary sewer flow invoice in the amount of $71,594.23. The group also approved a bid for chip and seal, and approved a request from the fire department to go out for bids for an aerial truck.
