The Hiawatha Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft at the First United Methodist Church.
According to Chief John Defore, police officers responded at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday to the church, located at 410 Hiawatha Ave., for a burglary and theft call. Officers met with Pastor Andrew Finch, who reported the burglary and that electronic items were stolen from the church.
Chief Defore said officers are working to identify the suspects from surveillance camera footage collected from the church. He deferred all other questions to Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill.
