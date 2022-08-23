Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning.
Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.
Chief Gruber said officers with the Hiawatha Police and Brown County Sheriff responded to the call as well as the Hiawatha Fire Department and Town & Country EMS.
"The person located at the scene was deceased and they do not appear to be a local resident," Chief Gruber said.
He said the Hiawatha Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, is in the process of notification of the next of kin.
"Investigation into the unattended death incident is continuing and there are no indications of any foul play," Chief Gruber said.
