Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning.

Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.

