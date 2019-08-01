Recently both the Kansas Association of Chief of Police (KACP) and Kansas Peace Officers Associations (KPOA) have received complaints from citizens regarding phone calls Kansas residents are receiving soliciting donations to the associations. At this time, neither the KACP or the KPOA are conducting any type of fundraising campaigns by phone. Fundraising scams like these are becoming increasingly more common and law enforcement associations are not immune.
The state of Kansas has some of the most generous citizens in the nation supporting law enforcement and our members truly appreciate that support. Unfortunately, there are those criminals who will take advantage of this generosity for their own personal financial gain. The KACP and KPOA are recommending to Kansas residents who receive such a call to simply decline and hang up. Citizens wishing to donate to either organization should contact the associations directly or visit their respective websites.
The objective of the Kansas Association of Chief of Police is to advance the cooperation and unity of action amongst law enforcement agencies in the State of Kansas by improved exchange of information; encouraging state of the art administrative, technical and operational practices; to bring about recruitment and training in the police profession of qualified persons.
The Kansas Peace Officers Association promotes personal acquaintance among Peace Officers of Kansas; to advance the science pertaining to the prevention and detection of crime and the apprehension of criminals; to promote the improvement of Police Service and the advancement of the Law Enforcement Profession and to raise the standard of Law Enforcement Institutions and Officials.
To learn more about either association, citizens can visit https://www.ksacp.net or https://kpoa.org.
