Since 1980, the National Pony Express Association, has conducted a Re-Run of the famed Pony Express each June. Due to COVID-19, the Ride for 2020 has been canceled.
This year 600 plus horsemen and horses were to relay Commemorative letters in a mochila, from the Western Terminus at Sacramento, Calif., to the Eastern Terminus at St. Joseph, Mo. The route was to be over the Pony Express National historic Trail, from California through Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas to Missouri. The purpose was to carry Commemorative Letters over the historic trail in 10 days and give Riders and recipients a taste of the Old West. The letters are a great souvenir of the Old West and the Ride experience of a lifetime.
The re-ride will resume in 2021. The directors meeting in September is rescheduled for September 2021.
Those purchasing letters have the following two options:
* Leave the letter purchase as is with the letter to be carried on the 2021 re-ride. These letters will have a special handstamp placed on the back of the envelope depicting delay due to COVID-19 and will still be a collector item.
* Contact Melva Sanner, president, NPEA (785) 556-1970 or Connie Ladner, letter secretary, (785) 799-5236 to request a refund.
"We are saddened that we must make this decision, but member and public safety is our priority," according to a statement from the association. "Thank you for your continued support of the National Pony Express Association and the Pony Express Trail."
