Second Harvest Community Food Bank alongside volunteers will be distributing food through a one-day mobile food drop in Mound City, Mo., starting at 10 a.m. at Community Services, 1530 Nebraska Ave., Mound City, Mo.
Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community.
"We are all in this TOGETHER!"
This program is open to the general public. There are no income guidelines to utilize this program.
