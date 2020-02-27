A rural Hiawatha teen was sentenced to probation on a felony criminal case involving sexual relations with a child.
Jason Porter, 19, was sentenced to an 8-month prison term and given credit for 19 days in the county jail, according to Brown County District Court records. The sentence was suspended to 18 months supervised probation.
Porter originally was charged with indecent liberties with a child - arrested in May 2019 - following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department. The victim in the case was age 13.
