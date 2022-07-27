Hiawatha's American Legion Post 66 baseball team competed at AA State Tournament this week at Bettis Sports Complex in Topeka.
The team won the AA Zone Tournament last week to earn the chance at the state tournament. Hiawatha played on Wednesday, falling short to Larned 7-5 and were scheduled for 2 o'clock games on Thursday and again Friday in pool play.
