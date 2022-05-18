The American Legion Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha has several events planned for Memorial Weekend, including its annual service on Monday, May 30 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Kicking off the weekend events will be a flag retirement ceremony on Friday, May 27. The ceremony will be conducted by the Scouts Post 313 and the American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard will do a 3-volley salute, along with a playing of Taps.
Members of the community are invited to join Post 66 members, along with Scouts and 4H, starting at 8 a.m. to install the flags at the cemeteries.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be installing flags at the two cemeteries in Hiawatha starting at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Regional Scouts Post 313 and any volunteers. Post 66, along with 4-H and any volunteers will be installing flags at Mt. Hope Cemetery starting at 8:30 a.m. Observers and helpers are welcome.
Removal of the flags will be on Monday, starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Hope with 4H. Volunteers are also welcome to help.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be conducting a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is invited to join in the ceremony while the Post holds a remembrance of those who gave all.
