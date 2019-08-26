The American Legion Homer White Post 66 is hosting Sen. Jerry Moran for a Town Hall on Sept. 3
The Homer White Post confirmed that Sen. Moran will be holding his Brown County Town Hall from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Hiawatha, located at 813 Oregon St.
Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with Sen. Moran on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. According to a news release from Sen. Moran's office, the issues the senator focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C. are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these Listening Tour Stops.
