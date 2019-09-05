A couple dozen people turned out for a Town Hall with Sen. Jerry Moran, hosted by the American Legion Homer White Post 66 Tuesday afternoon.
Sen. Moran met with several Legion and community members and discussed concerns of health care, gun control, foreign trade and its affect on farming, services for the elderly and much more.
Sen. Moran, who said he is not a veteran, but his father was a World War II veteran, discussed services provided to veterans and issues that they face when receiving healthcare. There was discussion of the Choice Act — or the Mission Act — and concern over healthcare received that is in the best interest of the veteran, not just a designated place to receive that healthcare.
Homer White Post 66 sponsors a veteran service officer once monthly at the Morrill Public Library and a couple of community members in the audience said this has been very helpful for the veterans in the community to learn about services they may not know about, or to share concerns.
Sen. Moran talked about farm income and how it had decreased 50 percent since 2013, along with concern over foreign trade policies that affect the U.S. farmers. He said if farmers wanted to continue earning a living in farming, then the trade battle needed to be concluded.
Concern over rural healthcare is a top priority for Sen. Moran, as he discussed areas near his hometown of Plainsville, where the healthcare clinic closed and patients had to travel to area towns to receive healthcare. He said once this happens — even if a new healthcare or hospital clinic reopens — they struggle because people have already found new physicians elsewhere. He discussed the struggle of business costs with healthcare and keeping regulations up to date so rural America healthcare can get what it needs.
He referred to Hiawatha’s concern over keeping their hospital and needing additional financial assistance and said another concern is that without a hospital and adequate healthcare, it’s hard to attract new families and businesses to a community.
Another concern was education and keeping the federal government out of regulations that drive up costs.
In taking questions from the audience, there was some discussion centering around gun control and the answer to keeping communities safe. Sen. Moran said when he returns to Washington for legislative talks next week that gun control is a top priority.
Some community members continued the discussion, referencing mental illness, taking guns away from people who aren’t doing anything wrong and how do you police weapons that are already out there.
Sen. Moran said he didn’t have one answer for a topic of such magnitude, but hoped once he returned to Washington that the issue would be of top priority.
