The Hiawatha Post Office lobby has been closed since Thursday afternoon after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.
Postmaster Ashley Martinez announced Thursday afternoon that the lobby had been closed due to a structural failure and that it would not reopen until potentially Monday. She notified the public that the post office boxes and mail delivery were not affected by the damages.
However, over the weekend it became more apparent that the problem would take longer than expected.
"Due to safety of our employees and extensive repairs the Hiawatha Post Office Retail Lobby will remain closed until the tentative date of Tuesday, Sept. 5," according to the Hiawatha Post Office Facebook page.
Martinez confirmed to the Hiawatha World that another area of the first floor had a portion of the ceiling collapse and that led to possible closure at least through this week while repairs are being made. Extensive amounts of ductwork and plaster fell from the ceiling - exposing the wood floor joices from the second floor.
Anyone needing lobby services - such as purchasing stamps or if they have shipping needs, the Hiawatha Post Office is asking to please utilize another Post Office in the area, such as Robinson, Powhattan, Horton, Fairview, or Sabetha are the closest and would be happy to help you with all your needs.
The collection box inside and outside the post office can still be used and carriers are able to pick up any outgoing mail that already has postage affixed.
The Hiawatha Post Office confirmed that the PO box mail and mail delivery will not be affected by this closure.
"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you and your patience and understanding would be very much appreciated!" according to the Hiawatha Post Office Facebook post.
