The USD 415 met last Monday, and after holding several Executive Sessions, voted to hire David Pottroff as the new HHS Industrial Technology teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
Pottroff is an alumni of Horton High, and a graduate of Kansas State University, and has been substituting teaching at Horton this school year.
The board heard from Superintendent Jason Cline, who updated the group on a new Transit Van purchase, a virtual professional develop day, a potential bus purchase, and legislative updates. Cline also informed the Board that he is narrowing down companies to build a new website for the school and will bring his recommendation at the March meeting.
After receiving an example of a handbook and program cost, the board was in favor of moving forward on a potential after school and summer school program and looking for a director to start planning.
The group also discussed a request from Elizabeth Lovelady for old sports uniforms to frame and display in a bar and grill she plans to open in the near future. The group was at a consensus to give Lovelady the uniforms.
The board discussed and eventually voted to approve allowing remoter learners to participate in school sports and activities this spring.
Also approved was an agreement to purchase all athletic program equipment through Jock’s Nitch Sporting Goods in Atchison, as well as the two-year school calendar for 2021-22 and 2022-23, and an agreement with Greenbush for to allow remote learners to participate in a virtual academy.
