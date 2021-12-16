A powerful storm swept through Kansas Wednesday afternoon, bringing frigid temperatures, high winds and tornadoes along with a widespread power outage.
In Brown County, the high winds caused some serious damage to outbuildings, roofs, trees, vehicles and more. Sheriff John Merchant said he had not received any reports of serious injuries from the storm, however three semis did roll over due to the high winds.
He said two semis were at the junction of US 75 and US 36 Highways at Fairview and emergency personnel was on the scene for several years trying to open the highway. He said the drivers sustained minor injuries. Another semi rollover was just north of Hiawatha on U.S. 73 Highway near the junction of 250th.
Sheriff Merchant said power lines were down across the road, near 260th and U.S. 73 Highway, and they intersected so the road was shut down for a time to clear the road.
Sheriff Merchant said reports he had of the winds indicated that gusts reached up to 90 mph at some points.
“We couldn’t even stand up and had a hard time opening our vehicle doors,” he said. “It was some of the most horrendous wind that lasted so long.”
USD 415 Hiawatha schools dismissed early — at 1:30 p.m. — due to the high winds. Sheriff Merchant said he was in contact several times during the day with the superintendents of Hiawatha and South Brown County schools. He said he knows early dismissal causes some concern with parents, but said he backed USD 415’s decision wholeheartedly.
“We were told the more serious winds would be setting in at 3 o’clock and that’s about when the buses would go out,” he said. “Those buses were top heavy and they made the best decision for the safety of the students.”
Sheriff Merchant said the Hiawatha Fire Departments, along with other fire departments, Brown County Squad 48 and other emergency personnel — along with county citizens — were out for hours helping clear roads, put out fires from sparking wires and helping block roads. He also said he was appreciate of the help of the Kansas Department of Transportation, who came out to help block roads and put up signage.
“KDOT was huge in helping us,” Sheriff Merchant said. “A lot of people worked together. That’s what it takes — working together.”
In Hiawatha, five very large trees were casualties of the storm, in addition to some smaller ones, according to Police Chief John Defore.
“I was very thankful it wasn’t worse,” he said.
Chief Defore said the areas where the five large trees fell had to be blocked off and he said city street crews were out most of the night with the police department helping.
“We used just about every barricade and cone the city has,” he said.
Two major incidents occurred within the city, he said. At 706 Kickapoo, a large chunk of tree went through the roof of a house. He said there were no injuries and clean-up was occurring Thursday morning.
On Redwing Drive, a trampoline was airborne and got tangled in three separate power lines and a tree.
Chief Defore said there were no major fires, but said members of the fire department were out throughout the night checking on sparking wires. He said it was reported that wildfires from the storm out west had caused smoke to blow across the state and clear into Missouri.
Clean-up has already started in the city of Hiawatha and City Administrator advised that residents can place any limbs at curbside to be picked up. City crews will not go onto private property.
Also out west, I-70 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to the dust and debris the high winds were kicking up.
As of Thursday morning, power had been restored to most of Hiawatha and the Evergy Power Outage Map was showing areas north near Padonia and Reserve were still out, along with the community of Powhattan and country homes west of Hiawatha.
