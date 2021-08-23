The Brown County Sheriff reported that a 32-year-old Powhattan man was arrested on drug charges during a police response to a report of domestic violence.
On Sunday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Brown County deputies responded to Powhattan on a report of domestic violence. Upon investigation, Tobey Barnhart, 32, Powhattan, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery.
Sheriff Merchant said that while the deputies were at the residence, they had probable cause to believe illegal drug activity was present and applied for and was granted a search warrant for the premises. Upon executing the search warrant, Barnhart is additionally charged with Child Endangerment X 2, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Battery of an LEO and Felony Obstruction.
The incident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.