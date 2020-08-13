Students in Sabetha and other schools in the Prairie Hills USD 113 district will not be required to wear masks in the schools this upcoming academic year.
This is according to a vote of the Prairie Hills USD 113 School Board, who met Monday night to discuss the issue and tackle other needs pertaining to this upcoming academic year.
According to a Sabetha Herald report, several local residents spoke out — some in favor of wearing masks in schools and others concerned that parents needed to make that choice for their children. In addition, a teacher spoke at the meeting and results from a teacher survey showed that slightly more teachers want all students to wear masks, compared to those who did not.
Following much discussion, a change was presented a for the Return-to-School plan, making a substitute language to the mask section of the plan that states for all students and personnel, masks be “strongly encouraged,” rather than required. There was further discussion over the language in the plan and some board members spoke out.
Board member Ed Reznicek said he felt the district should do as much as possible to keep COVID out of the buildings initially and if they find those measures are working, could relax restrictions later on.
Board members sought the advise of County Health Officer Jane Sunderland, who advised that while researchers are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19, she said every precaution needs to be taken to keep case numbers low.
The final structure of the substitute language in the Return-to-School plan stated that “mask usage will be strongly recommended at USD 113 schools. Mask use in schools will be optional for each student, teacher, staff and visitor. Nobody should be forced to wear or not wear a mask. The option to wear a mask should be a personal decision with guidance of parents or guardians as needed.”
The motion was approved 5-2 with Reznicek and board member Ann Shaughnessy opposed and board members Kathy Lipper, Jeff DeMint, Leslie Scoby, Jim Scoby and Kent Saylor voting for it. USD 113 Prairie Hills has five schools in the district — Axtell Public Schools, Wetmore Schools, Sabetha Elementary School, Sabetha Middle School and Sabetha High School.
