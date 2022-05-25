Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas yesterday.
This type of tragedy is something that is so very hard to comprehend as to why anyone would want to harm another, especially small children and teachers who are utterly defenseless. We are at the point where we have to be vigilant on providing protection for our own schools.
Options are being weighed that would enable a certified law enforcement officer to be present in our schools while in session, as well as addressing other safety concerns that may arise. I have had many citizens express their valid concerns about the safety of our children at school, and it has not fallen on deaf ears.
County Commissioner Lehmkuhl has contacted city, local, state law enforcement as well as school officials to come up with a plan to better protect our school children and staff. We are at the point where all entities are coming together to make sure adequate funding is secured to provide safety measures for our children. Children should not to be afraid of going to school. We owe students and staff a safe environment where they can focus on learning.
Please be respectful while family's and communities are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
