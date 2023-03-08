The preliminary hearing for a 48-year-old Hiawatha man, who was charged on an 8-count complaint that included felony sex and drug charges, has been rescheduled.

Jeremy R. Stover was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, however his attorney submitted a request for a continuance. Stover was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of allegedly promoting the sell of sexual relations, sexual battery and distribution and possession of opiate/opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

