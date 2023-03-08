The preliminary hearing for a 48-year-old Hiawatha man, who was charged on an 8-count complaint that included felony sex and drug charges, has been rescheduled.
Jeremy R. Stover was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, however his attorney submitted a request for a continuance. Stover was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of allegedly promoting the sell of sexual relations, sexual battery and distribution and possession of opiate/opium narcotic or certain stimulant.
According to the 8-count criminal complaint (4 felonies and 4 misdemeanors) filed in Brown County District Court, Stover is facing 3 counts of allegedly Promoting the Sale of Sexual Relations — each a Level 9 person felony. He is also accused of 3 counts of sexual battery — each a Class A person misdemeanor. Stover is also charged with a felony count of distribution of opiate, accused of alleged distribution of between 1 and 10 dosage units of hydrocodone, along with one misdemeanor count of alleged possession of stimulants, hallucinogenic or depressant drugs — Lorazepam.
Stover has bonded out on a $50,000 cash or professional surety bond and is now set for preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. His court-appointed attorney is John Kurth of Atchison.
