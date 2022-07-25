The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will offer a prescribed fire workshop in northeast Kansas on Aug. 16 at the Troy Community Park.
The event will be from noon to 3-p.m. and the backup date in case of inclement weather is Aug. 18. Prescribed fire is a useful tool for managing vegetation in grasslands and woodlands, and careful use of fire can also benefit wildlife habitat.
KDWP will hold the prescribed fire workshop at the Troy Community Park, located near the intersection of N. Park Street and W. Myrtle Street in Troy. The workshop will help landowners plan prescribed burns to achieve objectives on their property. Anyone interested in learning about this topic is invited. There is no cost to attend. Tyler Warner, Wildlife Biologist with KDWP, will present at the workshop, assisted by Luke Terry with Custom Forestry Applications LLC.
“Topics will include benefits from fire, planning burns, equipment, fire behavior, and safety,” explains Warner. “A hands-on prescribed fire demonstration will follow the workshop. Attendees wishing to assist with the burn should wear leather boots and bring leather gloves. All materials used for training and a lunch will be provided.”
There will be no charge for the meal, but organizers are asking people to please register for the workshop so they will have an accurate headcount. Please register by calling Chris Griffin, District Manager with the Doniphan County Conservation District, at 785-985-2221, ext. 3, or email her at patricia.griffin@ks.nacdnet.net by Aug. 12, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.