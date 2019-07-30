The Brown County Clerk's office is preparing for a primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Although several offices are being voted on in the November General Election, only one office will be voted on for the primary - Horton Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.
The position is a four-year term, currently held by Bobby Bacon, who has filed for re-election. Other filings for the position are: Glen Obbards, James D. Stuart and Richard J. Lovelady.
Early voting is open during regular business hours in the County Clerk's office until noon on Monday, Aug. 5. The primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the City of Horton only at the Blue Building.
