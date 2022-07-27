Tuesday marks the Primary Election and the polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various voting locations including the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
Four candidates are vying for the position of mayor of Hiawatha and three for the position of Brown County District 1 commissioner — to be voted on at the Aug. 2 Primary Election.
Two candidates for each of those positions will then move on to the General Election in November.
There are four candidates for the position of City of Hiawatha Mayor. Current mayor, William Collins, initially filed for re-election, but withdrew his name for that position and has filed for county commissioner. That leaves four people vying for the mayoral seat — Becky Shamburg — current Commissioner of Streets and Parks, Brian Shefferd — current Commissioner of Utility, Ronnie Calhoon and Randy Thaxton.
Current Brown County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl has filed for re-election to the Brown County District 1 Commissioner position. William Collins — current Hiawatha mayor, has filed for this position as well as Kenneth A Pyle.
Since there are only three candidates for the Commissioner of Finance position this will move to the General Election. This is due to state statute dealing with non-partisan elections for municipalities. The county is bipartisan.
Top Videos
In another Hiawatha filing — which won’t be voted on until the November General Election, current Hiawatha Commissioner of Finance David Middendorf is being challenged by Laura Tollefson and Thomas L. Martin.
Also being considered in the Primary Election will be a Constitutional amendment question on Value Them Both dealing with regulations on abortion. The specific language of the bill includes this paragraph, which if voted in will be added to the Constitution:
“§ 22. Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
For more on the amendment go to https://sos.ks.gov/elections/22elec/2022-Primary-Election-Constitutional-Amendment-HCR-5003.pdf
In addition, several state positions will be voted on.
Votes will be canvassed by the Brown County Commission at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.